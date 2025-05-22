Motorola Razr 60 India Launch Date Announced

After the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra’s debut in India, Motorola has announced the launch date for the standard Razr 60 flip smartphone. The Motorola Razr 60 will come to India on May 28, the company said in a post on X, revealing key details of the phone, such as its 256GB storage model, full-screen cover display design, and colour variants.

The Motorola Razr 60 was originally launched in the US in April alongside the Razr 60 Ultra. While the latter arrived in India earlier this month, the Razr 60’s launch will take place towards the end of the month. The launch event will kick off at noon and will be live-streamed on the company’s website and YouTube.

Motorola Razr 60 specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 is already available in the US and some other markets, meaning its specifications are not a mystery. Unless the company decides to make changes to the Indian version of the Razr 60, here is what you can expect from the upcoming flip phone.

Display: A 6.96-inch full-HD+ pOLED LTPO main display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. A cover display of 3.63 inches, featuring a pOLED 90Hz LTPS panel with a maximum brightness of 1700 nits.

Processor: Powering the Motorola Razr 60 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 15 and comes with a guaranteed three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. It supports eSIM technology.

Cameras: The Razr 60 has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera houses a 32MP sensor.