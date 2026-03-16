Updated 16 March 2026 at 16:24 IST
Russia Fines Telegram ₹3.9 Crore for Failing to Remove Banned Content
Telegram rejects the charge and has accused Russia of trying to throttle its services in order to force people to switch to a state-run app called MAX.
- Tech News
- 1 min read
Telegram has been slapped with a fine in Russia. | Image: Reuters
Russia has fined the Telegram messaging app 35 million roubles ($432,366) for failing to remove banned content, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
Authorities have repeatedly accused Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps in Russia, of allowing itself to be used as a platform for illegal and extremist content.
Telegram rejects the charge and has accused Russia of trying to throttle its services in order to force people to switch to a state-run app called MAX.
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Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 16:24 IST