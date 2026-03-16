Russia Fines Telegram ₹3.9 Crore for Failing to Remove Banned Content

Telegram has been slapped with a fine in Russia. | Image: Reuters

Russia has fined the ​Telegram messaging app 35 ‌million roubles ($432,366) for failing to remove banned ​content, Russia's ​Interfax news agency reported on ⁠Monday.

Authorities have ​repeatedly accused Telegram, one ​of the most popular messaging apps in Russia, ​of allowing itself ​to be used as a ‌platform ⁠for illegal and extremist content.

Telegram rejects the charge and ​has ​accused ⁠Russia of trying to throttle ​its services in ​order ⁠to force people to switch to ⁠a ​state-run app ​called MAX.

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