Apple AirPods Pro 3 Teased in Software Code Update, Likely WWDC 2025 Launch Expected

Apple may have just confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited next-generation AirPods Pro through a recent software code update, sparking speculation that the AirPods Pro 3 could make their debut as early as WWDC 2025.

AirPods Pro 3 have long been a part of rumour reports and tech community’s coffee discussions. The company has been delaying the launch, possibly due to a combination of reasons, including supply chain issues and the unfortunate Covid pandemic that spanned from 2020-2021.

The possible arrival of AirPods Pro 3 was hinted by Aaron Perris, an independent researcher, who in his discovery noted a subtle change in Apple’s system files. The updated text string now has references to compatibility with “AirPods Pro 2 or later,” replacing the previously specific mention of “AirPods Pro 2nd Generation.” This change, though minor, could mean that Apple is readying the product and will announce it formally soon. Changes in Apple’s internal code, one like this, have usually been followed by a product announcement. In brief, AirPods Pro 3 could be on the horizon. Interestingly, the software update makes no mention of the standard AirPods line, suggesting the change targets only the Pro models.

Apple AirPods Pro 3- What We Know So Far

Although Apple has yet to formally confirm the existence of the AirPods Pro 3, various reports hint at notable upgrades. The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to have a change of design, improved ANC, and most likely a new chipset that boosts performance and power efficiency. Interestingly, the device is also rumoured to come with improved cross-platform compatibility - a potential boon for Android users who currently face limitations with AirPods integration.

Another major talking point has been the rumoured inclusion of health-focused features. There are also talks that the AirPods Pro 3 may offer in-ear heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing, positioning them as a step forward in Apple’s broader health ecosystem.