Apple and Croma Ordered to Pay Rs 82,000 After Refusing iPhone Repair - Even After Customer’s Death | Image: Apple

A consumer court has found Apple India and Croma jointly guilty of poor service, after they refused to repair a defective iPhone - even continuing the battle after the customer had passed away.

The iPhone, purchased for Rs 65,264 in Mumbai in 2021, developed a microphone issue while still under warranty. But when the owner took it to an Apple-authorised service centre, the repair was denied. Apple claimed the device had been subjected to "unauthorised modifications", voiding its warranty - without offering clear proof of what exactly had been altered.

Frustrated with the lack of help from both Apple and Croma, where the phone was purchased, the customer took the case to the consumer commission. During the legal process, he unfortunately passed away - but his family carried the complaint forward.

Apple's Argument Rejected

In its defense, Apple admitted the microphone problem but insisted that a modification-unspecified in detail, meant the device couldn't be repaired under warranty.

The consumer commission wasn't convinced. It pointed out that Apple failed to clearly explain how the warranty was violated. Referring to vague warranty clauses, the panel said, isn't enough to deny service.

"Merely referring to clauses of warranty terms and condition cannot be sufficient to attribute the particular defect as certain unauthorised modification or damage to software," the commission stated.

Croma Also at Fault

While Apple blamed the supposed modification, Croma (run by Infiniti Retail) didn't even appear in court. The commission ruled against the retailer too, saying a seller can't wash its hands of post-sale responsibility. If you're selling a high-end product like an iPhone, you're responsible for ensuring it works - or fixing it if it doesn't.

"The principle of vicarious liability squarely applies,” the panel said.

Final Verdict: Refund + Compensation

After reviewing all documents, the commission held both Apple India and Croma jointly responsible for selling a defective product and failing to provide support.