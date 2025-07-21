‘Stop.’ – Internet Reacts to Elon Musk’s New AI App for Kids, Baby Grok

Elon Musk announced a new project from xAI- Baby Grok, a new AI app aimed at children. The announcement was made on Twitter, where Musk stated: “We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content.”

The post quickly went viral, gathering over 26 million views in less than 24 hours. But instead of excitement, much of the reaction online has been filled with scepticism, concern, and memes.

What Is Baby Grok?

Details are still scarce, but based on Musk’s tweet, Baby Grok is meant to be a version of Grok AI designed to provide educational or entertaining content for children. In simple words, we can think of it as an AI-powered learning or storytelling assistant, perhaps like a smarter YouTube Kids or an AI-powered nanny.

Here’s how Twitter (now X) has responded to it.

Many of the replies show a clear trend: people are worried about the ethics and effects of giving AI to children. Critics question: Will it be safe and age-appropriate? Will it replace real human interaction or outdoor play? Could it be biased or politicised, like some accuse Grok of being?

In the larger picture, Musk and xAI have been positioning Grok as a challenger to ChatGPT and other mainstream AI assistants. This move into children’s content could be a way to expand market share or a risky overreach.