Apple Appoints Johny Srouji as New Hardware Chief, Succeeding John Ternus

Apple Leadership Change: Johny Srouji is stepping into one of the most influential roles inside Apple, as the company reshapes its leadership at a time when hardware and silicon are more tightly linked than ever. Apple has appointed Srouji as its new Chief Hardware Officer, placing him in charge of the company’s entire hardware ecosystem - a role previously held by John Ternus.

A Veteran Behind Apple’s Silicon Revolution

Srouji joined Apple in 2008 and has quietly become one of the most critical figures behind its hardware evolution. He led the development of Apple’s first in-house chip, the A4, which debuted in the iPhone and marked the beginning of Apple’s shift away from reliance on third-party chipmakers.

Since then, Srouji has overseen the creation of Apple’s entire silicon lineup, including the A-series chips powering iPhones and the M-series processors that transformed the Mac lineup. His work enabled Apple to control performance, power efficiency, and integration at a level competitors have struggled to match.

Beyond processors, Srouji’s team has contributed to advances in batteries, imaging systems, sensors, and display technologies, basically shaping the core hardware experience across Apple products.

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What Changes in His New Role

As Chief Hardware Officer, Srouji will now oversee both Hardware Engineering and Hardware Technologies - effectively unifying two major divisions under a single leader. This means he will be responsible not only for designing components but also for ensuring they come together seamlessly in finished products.

He replaces Ternus, who is moving up to become Apple’s next CEO, succeeding Tim Cook. Ternus previously led hardware engineering, including development of flagship products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With Srouji taking over, Apple is consolidating its hardware vision under someone deeply rooted in silicon innovation.

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Why This Move Matters

The timing of this shift is significant. The global tech industry is undergoing a major transition driven by artificial intelligence, where performance and efficiency at the chip level are becoming critical differentiators.

By putting Srouji in charge, Apple is effectively saying that its future products - from iPhones to Macs and possibly new categories - will be built around its custom silicon capabilities.