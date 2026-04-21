From Hardware Chief to CEO: Who Is John Ternus, Apple’s Surprise Successor to Tim Cook?

Apple New CEO: “That leader is John Ternus, a brilliant engineer and a thinker who has spent the past 25 years building the Apple products our users love so much…” - with these words, Tim Cook introduced John Ternus as the next CEO of Apple. Cook will step down in September after nearly 15 years in charge, moving into the role of executive chairman as Ternus takes over on September 1.

A 25-Year Apple Insider

Ternus is not a new face stepping into the spotlight. He joined Apple in 2001, at a time when the company was still rebuilding its identity under Steve Jobs. Starting in the product design team, he worked on hardware components and gradually became one of the most trusted engineering leaders inside the company.

His rise was steady. In 2013, he was promoted to vice president of hardware engineering, placing him at the centre of Apple’s product development. By 2021, he had joined the executive team as senior vice president, reporting directly to Cook.

Engineering Roots Before Apple

Before joining Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. His academic background comes from the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Decades later, he returned to the same institution as a commencement speaker, reflecting on his journey and the lessons he learned while building products at Apple.

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His early career may not have been high-profile, but it laid the foundation for his deep understanding of hardware design and manufacturing.

The Man Behind Apple’s Key Products

Over the years, Ternus has overseen engineering across Apple’s full hardware portfolio. This includes major products like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods. He played a key role in reviving the Mac business, especially during Apple’s shift away from Intel processors to its own custom-designed chips. That transition improved performance and battery life, helping Macs regain momentum in the market. He has also been involved in recent product launches, including redesigned iPhones and more affordable Mac devices, showing his ability to balance innovation with pricing strategy.

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A Product-First Philosophy

Ternus is known for focusing on the product rather than the technology behind it. In interviews, he has stressed that Apple does not build technology for its own sake. Instead, the goal is to create products that people actually want to use. This approach closely mirrors the philosophy of Steve Jobs- start with the user experience and work backward. It also explains why Apple has been more cautious than rivals when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Leading Apple in the Age of AI

Ternus takes charge at a time when the tech industry is being reshaped by AI. Competitors like Microsoft and Google are rapidly integrating AI into their ecosystems, while Apple has moved more slowly.

The company has faced criticism for delays in upgrading Siri and for relying on external partnerships to strengthen its AI capabilities. This puts pressure on Ternus to define Apple’s long-term AI strategy without compromising its product-first mindset.

Leadership Style and Reputation

Inside Apple, Ternus is widely respected. Colleagues describe him as detail-oriented, calm, and thoughtful. He is known for paying attention to even the smallest design elements, reflecting a perfectionist streak that has shaped many Apple products. At the same time, his leadership style blends confidence with humility. In public appearances, he has emphasized learning from others and staying open to ideas-qualities that have helped him build strong support within the company.

As Ternus prepares to take over from Tim Cook, he inherits a company that is still highly successful but facing new kinds of competition. The challenge is no longer just about building better devices, it is about defining what the next generation of computing looks like.