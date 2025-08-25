Apple Begins iPhone 17 Production in India As September Launch Nears

Apple has officially kicked off the production of iPhone 17 in India through its prime supplier Foxconn’s new facility in Bengaluru. According to Karnataka’s industries minister M.B. Patil, Foxconn’s facility in Devanahalli, its largest outside of China, built with an investment of ₹25,000 crore, has begun assembling the iPhone 17 well ahead of its expected launch in September.

“Delighted to share that Foxconn has commenced production of the latest iPhone 17 at its new facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru,” said Patil in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that while this milestone represents Apple’s bullish focus on India, it “will generate thousands of jobs, strengthen supply chains, and boost India’s export ambitions.”

Why is iPhone 17’s assembly in India important?

Apple began assembling iPhones in India back in 2016, but it was still primarily relying on its supply chain in China for groundwork, such as research & design, prototyping, and quality control, among others. Only after these parameters were evaluated and successfully passed did the India-based manufacturers begin assembling iPhone units. But Apple is building the iPhone 17 in India from scratch, with reports suggesting that the research & design was conducted outside of China for the first time.

Through its second-largest facility near Bengaluru, Foxconn has sourced critical components for iPhone 17 assembly despite logistical challenges induced by China. Apple’s doubled-down efforts in the Indian supply chain will further reduce its reliance on China, which has been at loggerheads with the US ever since Donald Trump became the new president. Even though the tariff situation between the US and India is not pleasant either, India poses as a better alternative to China for companies looking to shift their production bases.