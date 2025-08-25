Realme to Launch 15,000mAh Battery Phone on August 27

Realme has teased a phone with a humongous 15,000mAh battery. The teaser comes soon after the company confirmed an event on August 27, hinting at a launch the same day. However, it could be a showcase of a concept phone. Realme’s teaser does not reveal much about this phone, but the speculation is that the 15,000mAh battery uses the latest silicon-carbon technology.

The 15,000mAh battery could use Realme’s silicon-anode technology, which the company unveiled earlier this year. The teaser shows a phone with “15000mAh” etched on its back. Normally, high-capacity batteries end up in bulkier phones, but the one shown in the teaser looks the same size as the ones with conventional batteries. This could be possible due to Realme’s battery technology, which allows batteries to offer higher capacities without causing their size to increase.

Realme’s upcoming 15,000mAh battery phone will not immediately be available for purchase because it will be unveiled as a concept. However, like previous concepts, this one also could soon be launched commercially. According to the company, a 15,000mAh battery could offer roughly 50 hours of video playback on a single charge, while the typical runtime could be well over five days.

The 15,000mAh battery phone could join Realme’s previously announced 10,000mAh battery phone. In May, the company unveiled a concept phone with a 10,000mAh battery, which it said was made using an “ultra-high silicon-content anode.” The company said the battery offers an energy density of 887Wh/L—a significant jump from commonly used lithium-ion batteries in phones.

Charging a battery this high will also be a problem, but Realme already has a solution. Last year, the company unveiled a 320W SuperSonic Charge technology, claimed to top up a smartphone from zero in under five minutes. While that could be true for conventional batteries, applying this technology to a 15,000mAh battery could result in charging times between 30 minutes and an hour.