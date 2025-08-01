Apple CEO Tim Cook Says New Apple Stores Coming to Noida, Pune, Bengaluru In 2025

Apple chief Tim Cook announced that the company will open new stores in India later this year. During the earnings call for the third quarter, Cook confirmed the plan to expand Apple’s physical stores in key markets, including India and Saudi Arabia, by the end of 2025. The new Apple Store outlets are coming to Delhi-NCR, with Noida as the tentative location, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

“We recently launched the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, and we couldn’t be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year,” Cook said.

A total of six Apple Stores

Apple first opened its retail stores in India in 2023 with Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. The inauguration was marked by the presence of Cook for the first time in India in years, signalling that Apple is bullish about the market that has gradually emerged as a strong alternative to China. Apple has more than doubled the production of iPhones and AirPods in the country. Its long-standing supply partner, Foxconn, has expanded manufacturing units to three locations in Southern India.

The new facilities not only underscore Apple’s confidence in building India as a manufacturing hub as part of its China+1 strategy, but also represent growing demand for iPhones and other Apple products across the country. The new stores will serve as key spots for customers looking to buy an Apple product through an official channel. With the launch of four new stores, Apple will have as many as six Apple Stores in India, with the company planning even more in the coming years.

iPhone 17 hype