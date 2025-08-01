Itel’s New Earbuds Use AI to Cancel Noise, Cost Under ₹900

Itel has introduced a new pair of wireless earbuds, called the S9 Star. Unlike other earbuds in this price segment, these earbuds use artificial intelligence to cancel out noise, making calls more audible and music more enjoyable. The Itel S9 Star earbuds are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time, but cost less than ₹900.

Itel S9 Star price in India

The new Itel S9 Star earbuds cost ₹899, available through retail stores across the country. They come in black, white, brown, and midnight blue colours.

Itel S9 Star specifications

Equipped with 10mm drivers, the Itel S9 Star can offer a 360-degree audio experience, but what stands out is AI-powered environment noise cancellation. While slightly inferior to active noise cancellation, AI ENC can suppress background sounds and noise to highlight your voice, especially during calls. According to the company, this functionality can enhance the audio experience for communication and entertainment.

With a stem design, the Itel S9 Star is shaped like a cobblestone, allowing for easy handling inside pockets. It uses Bluetooth 5.3 to connect with compatible devices, letting you trigger voice assistants on your phone with a touch. Each earbud has a 28mAh battery, but the charging case houses a 400mAh battery to collectively offer up to 30 hours of playback time. The Itel S9 Star is also IPX5-rated for water resistance.