Apple Ends Mac Pro Line, Confirms No Future Models Planned

New Delhi: Apple has officially closed the chapter on the Mac Pro, its long-standing high-end desktop computer. The company has removed the Mac Pro from its website and confirmed that no future models are planned. This marks the end of an era for Apple’s most powerful and most expensive machine.

The Mac Pro has had a complicated history. First introduced in 2006, it was Apple’s answer to professional users who needed serious computing power. But the line struggled to stay relevant. The infamous 2013 “trashcan” Mac Pro, with its cylindrical design, was sleek but flawed. It lacked proper expansion options and quickly became outdated. Apple even admitted the design was “thermally constrained” and apologised to pro users.

In 2019, Apple tried again with a redesigned modular tower that looked more like a traditional workstation. It offered PCIe slots and flexibility, but its $6,999 starting price kept it out of reach for most buyers. The last update came in 2023, when Apple added the M2 Ultra chip, but the chassis itself hadn’t changed since 2019.

Now, Apple is positioning the Mac Studio as its flagship desktop for professionals. The Mac Studio is smaller, more affordable, and powered by Apple’s latest silicon. It currently features the M3 Ultra chip, with an M5 Ultra refresh expected later this year. With up to 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, 256GB of memory, and 16TB of storage, the Mac Studio delivers nearly all the performance of the Mac Pro minus the PCIe expansion slots.

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The decision to retire the Mac Pro reflects Apple’s shift toward efficiency and integration. The Mac Studio, alongside the Mac mini and iMac, now forms Apple’s desktop lineup. For most users, the Mac Studio offers everything they need without the hefty price tag.

The Mac Pro’s story is one of ambition, innovation, and missteps. From Phil Schiller’s bold “Can’t innovate anymore, my ass” remark in 2013 to the modular 2019 tower, the Mac Pro was always meant to showcase Apple’s engineering prowess. But in the end, it never found a mainstream audience.