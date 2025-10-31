Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program to Include iPhone 17 Lineup

New Delhi: Apple is expanding its do-it-yourself repair programme to cover its newest smartphones - the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air. Starting this week, users in select regions, including the US, Canada, and parts of Europe, can order genuine Apple parts and tools to fix their devices at home.

Apple’s Self-Service Repair programme, first launched in 2022, is basically to help people get comfortable with electronic repairs. It gives customers access to the same parts, tools, and manuals used by Apple’s own technicians. With this expansion, Apple is widening repair options for its latest iPhones, reinforcing its message about product longevity and environmental responsibility.

For now, the service is limited to a handful of countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, and Canada. It’s still not available in India or other regions outside North America and Europe.

"Self Service Repair is intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. If you are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices, Self Service Repair provides you with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals to perform your own out-of-warranty repair. Follow these steps to perform a variety of out-of-warranty repairs for iPhone and Mac, such as display replacements," Apple describes the program.

Through Apple’s Self Service Repair Store, users can buy replacement components for common issues such as broken screens, degraded batteries, cracked back glass, or faulty cameras. Apple’s website also hosts detailed repair manuals that guide users step-by-step through each process.

While Apple still recommends that only experienced users attempt these repairs, the move adds flexibility for those who prefer handling fixes themselves or want independent technicians to use genuine Apple parts.

