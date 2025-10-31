Apple Reports All-Time Revenue Record in India, Citing Strong iPhone Demand

Apple has set an all-time revenue record in India, riding high on bullish iPhone demand in the September quarter. During an earnings call, chief executive Tim Cook said the latest iPhone 17 series helped drive sales for the company’s best-selling product in several markets, including India, where the company recently opened two new retail outlets.

“We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia. We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India,” said Cook during the call.

The new record outdoes Apple’s previous sales milestones, making July-September its biggest quarter in terms of iPhone sales in India. According to Cook, part of the sales during the quarter came from Apple Koregaon Park in Pune and Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru—the company’s latest retail locations that opened earlier this year. Apple now has four offline retail outlets in India, with more to follow in the near future.

“Turning to retail, we’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China,” said Cook.

Advertisement

While Apple did not give sales numbers, a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) projects iPhone sales to reach 15.5 million by the end of 2025. This represents a 25% increase from last year’s iPhone sales in a market where Android dominates smartphone sales, largely due to its wide assortment across price categories. Still, the iPhone has yet to reach the top of the smartphone sales list in the premium category, currently led by Samsung.

Meanwhile, the iPhone outsold Android-powered smartphones in Apple’s other key markets. According to the recent survey from World Panel, the iPhone was a top-selling model in the US, urban China, the UK, France, Australia, and Japan. This, Apple’s chief finance officer Kevin Parekh said, was driven by “very high levels of customer satisfaction.”

Advertisement