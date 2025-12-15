Updated 15 December 2025 at 23:11 IST
Apple Fitness+ Launched in India: How to Use, Subscription Price, and Features

Apple Fitness+ has officially launched in India, offering a premium digital fitness experience for Apple users. The service is now available for a monthly subscription of ₹149 or an annual plan priced at ₹999, with the option to share access with up to five family members.
How to Use Apple Fitness+ in India
Apple Fitness+ is accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and integrates seamlessly with Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 for real-time health metrics. To get started, users need to:
- Subscribe to Apple Fitness+ through the Fitness app on a compatible device (iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or newer, or Apple Watch Series 3 and above paired with iPhone 6s or later on iOS 14.3 or newer).
- Sign in with an Apple ID and follow the prompts to set up the subscription.
- Browse and select from a wide range of guided workouts and meditation sessions.
Key Features
12 Workout Types: Apple Fitness+ offers sessions in Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation, with each session lasting between 5 and 45 minutes.
Custom Plans: Users can create personalised workout schedules based on their preferences, including the type of activity, duration, trainers, and music.
Real-Time Metrics: Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 users can view metrics like heart rate, calories burned, Activity rings progress, and the Burn Bar, which compares effort with others who have completed the same workout.
Workout Music: The service features curated playlists from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and more, integrated directly into workouts.
Free Trial: New subscribers can try Apple Fitness+ for one month free, with the option to continue with a paid plan after the trial period.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 23:11 IST