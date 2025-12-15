Apple Fitness+ Launched in India: How to Use, Subscription Price, and Features

Apple Fitness+ is now available in India. | Image: Apple

Apple Fitness+ has officially launched in India, offering a premium digital fitness experience for Apple users. The service is now available for a monthly subscription of ₹149 or an annual plan priced at ₹999, with the option to share access with up to five family members.​

How to Use Apple Fitness+ in India

Apple Fitness+ is accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and integrates seamlessly with Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 for real-time health metrics. To get started, users need to:

Subscribe to Apple Fitness+ through the Fitness app on a compatible device (iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or newer, or Apple Watch Series 3 and above paired with iPhone 6s or later on iOS 14.3 or newer).​ Sign in with an Apple ID and follow the prompts to set up the subscription. Browse and select from a wide range of guided workouts and meditation sessions.

Key Features

12 Workout Types: Apple Fitness+ offers sessions in Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation, with each session lasting between 5 and 45 minutes.​

Custom Plans: Users can create personalised workout schedules based on their preferences, including the type of activity, duration, trainers, and music.​

Real-Time Metrics: Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 users can view metrics like heart rate, calories burned, Activity rings progress, and the Burn Bar, which compares effort with others who have completed the same workout.​

Workout Music: The service features curated playlists from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and more, integrated directly into workouts.​

