Washington: Thousands of Apple users across the United States and several other countries were locked out of their accounts on Tuesday, after a major disruption hit iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and a string of other Apple services.

The problems began late on Tuesday morning, with reports of Apple Pay failures spiking at around 11.40 am ET, followed minutes later by a surge in complaints about iCloud sign-ins. The users began to report that they had been signed out without warning and could not sign back in within hours, while others claimed that they were unable to activate new iPhones.

The disruption is the latest in a week of high-profile technology failures in the US, following outages at Microsoft, major banks and the national air traffic system. The malfunction has left many customers questioning how much they can rely on the services they use every day. The users stated that the first sign was small and confusing, as their phone was asking for a password it had never asked for before and a payment that would not go through at the till.

On Tuesday, it was another day when the technology millions rely on without thinking suddenly demanded attention.

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According to Downdetector, reports of issues with Apple Pay began to spike at around 11.40 am ET, followed by outage reports for iCloud just before noon ET. Several services, including Apple Support, iCloud, Apple Pay, App Store, Apple Business Manager, Apple Music, Apple Store, Sign in with Apple and Apple Card, saw spikes in outage reports. Apple's support page showed issues with iCloud accounts and sign-ins, along with other services. The page also listed the App Store and Apple Music as experiencing outages.

Signed Out, Shut Out

Apple users could not sign in to iCloud and other Apple services, as users online reported being signed out of services and being unable to sign back in. There were other users as well who reported being unable to activate new iPhones.

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On X, several users reported the problems they encountered, with one user tweeting, Apple Pay not working. Another user reported problems signing in to their Apple account and repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud.

“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign-in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keeps failing…. It says Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,” the user posted. Another user shared frustration, saying, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”

Problem That Crossed Borders

The trouble appeared to extend beyond the US, with complaints posted by users in Brazil, Greece and Latvia. “Not working here in Latvia. Apple Pay doesn't work either, asking for sign-in, which is not working,” one commenter wrote. Apple had not publicly explained the cause of the disruption.

The issues follow a string of outages over the past week in the United States. On November 12, Microsoft Outlook and Teams were knocked out for over 30 hours, with Microsoft later calling the outage a technical issue.