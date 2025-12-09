Apple, Google May Soon Make Switching Between Android, iPhone Easier

Apple and Google are reportedly working together to make switching between Android and iPhone devices much easier, marking a major step toward greater interoperability. This joint effort by Apple and Google aims to reduce the friction of switching platforms, which currently involves a cumbersome process even with official support on Android and iOS, and could pave the way for a more open mobile ecosystem.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Apple and Google have confirmed the tool will be available to users during the setup process of an Android phone or an iPhone. The collaboration is beginning to roll out with the latest Android Canary build, available on all Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 10 series, and will be included in a future iOS 26 developer beta. Both companies have also confirmed that these new tools will allow streamlining the transfer of data, such as messages, photos, contacts, and app settings.

A separate report by Android Authority shows what the tool would look like. Labelled ‘Pair with iPhone or iPad’ on a Pixel phone, the tool would help users “copy data” and “transfer eSIM” from an iPhone or an iPad device, minimising the risk of losing important data during the transfer that users currently face.

The improved switching features are currently available in the Android Canary 2512 (ZP1.251121.010) release, as well as in the upcoming iOS 26 developer beta. While these early versions are not intended for general use and may have performance issues, Google and Apple say the features will eventually make their way to the Android Beta before the final public launch. The companies are also planning to add more functionality and support for additional data types in the future.

Until the final version is released, users can still rely on Apple’s Move to iOS app on Android and Google’s Android Switch app on iOS for basic data transfers.