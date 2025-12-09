Lava's New Play Max Budget Phone Won't Overheat While Gaming

Lava has launched the Play Max, a budget 5G smartphone that brings vapour chamber cooling to the sub-₹15,000 segment, targeting users who game, stream and multitask for long stretches. The phone starts at ₹12,999 for the 6GB+6GB RAM variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB+8GB option, and will be available across Lava’s retail network from December 2025 with finance options from major banks.​

The key pitch is thermal management. The Play Max uses a vapour chamber cooling system paired with a 2.5GHz 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which Lava says is designed to keep temperatures in check during extended sessions of titles like BGMI, COD Mobile and Free Fire, while also handling multitasking and media use. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs a clean build of Android 15 with no preloaded bloatware, ads or unwanted notifications, which should appeal to users who prefer a stock-like experience.​

On the front, the Play Max offers a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, aimed at smoother gaming and scrolling. Storage is 128GB UFS 3.1 as standard, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, and RAM is configured as 6GB or 8GB physical memory with an equivalent amount of virtual RAM for heavier multitasking loads. The device also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, which is still relatively uncommon in this price band.​

For photography, the phone features a 50MP rear camera with EIS for stabilised photos and video, plus support for 4K recording at 30fps, alongside an 8MP selfie camera. Lava is positioning this as adequate for students and creators who want basic 4K capture without stepping up to more expensive hardware.​

Advertisement

The Play Max is available in two finishes, Deccan Black and Himalayan White, with a glossy back design. Buyers also get Lava’s Free Service @ Home support, which offers doorstep service in eligible locations, further differentiating it from many rivals in the budget segment.