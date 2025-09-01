Apple Hebbal Bengaluru Store Opens on September 2: First in South India

Apple is expanding its retail presence in India with the launch of its first-ever store in South India. The new Apple Hebbal Store in Bengaluru will open doors on September 2 at 1 PM IST, making it the company’s third physical store in the country after Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

The Bengaluru store comes at a crucial time, just ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch, and reflects Apple’s growing focus on India as a key market. Alongside Bengaluru, Apple will also open another store in Koregaon Park, Pune, on September 4. By the end of 2025, Apple is expected to have six stores across India.

Apple Hebbal: A First for South India

The Apple Hebbal Store will allow customers to explore the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro with M4 chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. Popular accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag will also be available.

The store will have a team of 70 employees from 15 states across India, ready to assist customers in multiple languages. Services will include Genius Bar support, Apple Pickup for online orders, financing and trade-in programs, and Personal Setup for those switching to iOS.

As with all Apple facilities, the Bengaluru store is powered by 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apple Hebbal will also host free daily “Today at Apple” sessions, open to students, creators, and business owners.

Pune Store Follows Bengaluru

Two days after the Bengaluru launch, Apple will open its Koregaon Park store in Pune’s KOPA Mall on September 4.