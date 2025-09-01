iPhone 17 Launch Countdown: A19 Chips, Four Models, New Colours and More Expected at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” Event

iPhone 17 Launch Countdown: A19 Chips, Four Models, New iPhone Colours and More Expected at Apple’s Awe Dropping Event | Image: Apple

Apple is all set to host its next big iPhone event on September 9, with the tagline “Awe Dropping.” If history is anything to go by, pre-orders should open on September 12 and the phones will likely hit stores on September 19. This time, Apple isn’t just polishing its flagship, it’s shaking up the design, performance, and even pricing.

Four Models, Big Differences

The iPhone 17 lineup will include the standard model, a new iPhone 17 Air, plus the Pro and Pro Max. But unlike previous years where the main difference was screen size, this generation is expected to be about purpose-built identities:

• iPhone 17 Air: It is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone ever, powered by Apple’s own 5G modem for the first time. To keep it thin, Apple may drop the physical SIM tray altogether.

• iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Apple may be ready to ditch titanium and go back to aluminum frames, something it hasn’t done on a premium iPhone since the iPhone X era. They’re also rumoured to feature a dual-tone design: aluminum at the top, glass at the bottom to support wireless charging.

A New Look from the Back

The Pro models are set for their boldest makeover in years. Instead of the familiar square bump, Apple is working on a large horizontal rectangular camera module, still keeping the lenses in a triangle arrangement. Early case leaks suggest this bump could span a good chunk of the back.

That redesign might also push the Apple logo lower, possibly tucked inside a modified MagSafe ring. Apple may even update the MagSafe magnet layout to make this happen.

Colours: Bold and Bright

Expect some striking new shades. Leaked parts hint at a copper-orange finish, alongside the usual black, silver, and blue. One rumor says a special “Liquid Glass White” will shimmer differently depending on the light, tying in with iOS 26’s design language.

Displays for Everyone

Goodbye exclusivity: for the first time, all iPhone 17 models will get 120Hz ProMotion displays with LTPO panels. That means smoother scrolling and the possibility of Always-On display, not just for the Pro models.

The Pro versions could also feature a new scratch-resistant anti-reflective coating.

Performance: A19 Chips and Better Cooling

All four iPhones will be powered by the new A19 processor. The regular models may get the base A19, while the Pro lineup packs the stronger A19 Pro built on TSMC’s upgraded 3nm process.

With more power comes more heat, so Apple may use vapor chamber cooling on Pro models, a tech often seen in gaming phones, to keep performance stable.

Cameras: Big Jump for Pro Max

• Front Camera: All models should move up to a 24MP selfie camera, doubling resolution for sharper shots.

• iPhone 17 Air: A single 48MP rear lens.

• iPhone 17: A dual setup (Wide + Ultra Wide).

• Pro models: Variable aperture, dual video recording, and a 5x telephoto zoom (still exclusive to Pros).

• Pro Max: The crown jewel with three 48MP lenses (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) and support for 8K video recording.

Cases and Accessories

Apple could roll out TechWoven fabric-style cases this year, tougher than last year’s FineWoven. They may include metallic buttons, a new Camera Control button, MagSafe support, and even tiny holes for lanyards or a crossbody strap with magnetic clips.

Charging, Battery, and Connectivity

• Wireless charging is getting an upgrade: 25W with Qi 2.2 support, compared to the current 15W limit with third-party chargers.

• Reverse wireless charging might finally arrive on the Pro models, letting you charge AirPods or an Apple Watch directly from your phone.

• Battery swaps should get easier thanks to new adhesives Apple started using in the iPhone 16.

• All models are expected to support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, using Apple’s own custom wireless chip for better efficiency.

The Price Debate

Here’s where it stings. Analysts expect a $50 global price bump, driven by higher component costs and tariffs. For India, where iPhones already carry a premium, that could mean crossing Rs 85,000 for the base iPhone 17 and nearly Rs 1.45 lakh for the Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Air could sit around $899, positioned above the standard model but below the Pro.

Should You Upgrade?

If you already own an iPhone 14 or 15, the iPhone 17 will feel like a big leap, especially with the new designs, camera upgrades, and ProMotion across all models. But if the price feels too steep, the launch will also push down the cost of older iPhones, giving you more value options.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series looks to be more than just a spec bump. Between the A19 chips, bold design refresh, new colours, and camera upgrades, it feels like Apple is rewriting the playbook a little. But in India, the real “awe-dropping” moment might be the price tag.