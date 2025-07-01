Apple in Soup: US Court Says iPhone Monopoly Case Will Go On, Here’s What it Means for Us | Image: Pexels

Apple is in trouble again, and if you are an iPhone user, you might want to pay attention to it. The Cupertino giant is facing tremendous criticism and a lawsuit in the US.

A US judge has declined to dismiss a major antitrust case against Apple. In plain terms, the government is accusing Apple of making it hard for users to quit the iPhone ecosystem and for other tech businesses to compete fairly. And now, the case is officially moving forward. The court finds there’s enough proof that Apple may be preventing competition by locking people into its own world where iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices only operate well with each other. This “walled garden” technique, as they describe it, could be illegal

What is Apple being blamed for?

Apple is blamed for violating antitrust laws. According to the lawsuit, Apple makes it hard to use services from other firms (like Google or Paytm) on iPhones. iMessage doesn’t sync well with Android, and payment options are also limited. In case you decide to switch to Android, you will lose access to a bunch of stuff on purpose.

Apple is accused of doing so to maintain higher prices and stop new ideas from coming forth.

What is Apple’s Defence?

Apple’s lawyers argued that the lawsuit fails to explain how the alleged monopoly is impacting users or developers. The company backed their arguments by saying that this lawsuit threatens the company’s principles that set its products apart in fiercely competitive markets.

Apple fears that the lawsuit, if successful, will hinder the company's ability “to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple.” However, the Judge has given the go-ahead to the lawsuit saying that there is enough proof to go the court, with an expected trial date to reach 2027.

Why Should iPhone Users Care?