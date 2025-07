Apple is still working on an AI-powered version of Siri, reportedly facing challenges with scaling up the development of the “LLM Siri.” According to Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, the next-generation Siri is expected next year. A new report has suggested that Apple has considered OpenAI’s ChatGPT to power the AI-infused Siri as part of its plan to fast-track the development.