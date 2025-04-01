Apple Intelligence Now in India: Top 3 Features iPhone Users Should Try Immediately

Apple Intelligence is now available in India as part of the iOS 18.4 update rollout. Launched initially in the US and a few other countries, Apple Intelligence brings the company’s native AI services across devices, allowing them to spruce up their texts instantly, add or remove distractions in photos, skim through long emails, messages, and even notifications through summaries, and talk to a slightly smarter Siri.

Here are the top three features that Apple Intelligence users should try right away:

Genmoji: One of Apple Intelligence’s highlighted features is Genmoji, which lets users create an emoji based on a text description. It is as simple as creating an AI image using a text command. Available as part of the Emoji keyboard on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Genmoji has a text field where commands such as “a cactus wearing a cowboy hat” or “a cat dancing with a mouse” can result in creative emojis. Genmoji offers up to four variations of an emoji initially, but users can check for more ideas about their text prompt.

Writing Tools: Not everyone is an expert in framing impactful sentences. Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools can beautify texts in seconds. Users need to enter a text into the text field of Writing Tools and ask it to change its tone, proofread it, and even rewrite it from scratch. While Writing Tools offers some predefined suggestions to change the tonality, such as ‘friendly’, ‘professional’, and ‘concise’, users can describe the change in their words also. This feature can also convert texts into a list, key points, and table, alongside summarising them. A dedicated Compose feature lets users write stories, emails, and other forms of text using ChatGPT.

Image Playground: While Genmoji lets users create AI-based emojis, Image Playground expands the capability to create AI-generated images. Users can choose from a range of options, combining different elements to explore what, say, a dog in a club, will look like virtually. Users can also create AI versions of their photos, adding different elements to the mix. The iOS 18.4 update also brings the ability to turn drawings into images.