Apple Introduces a New App Store Subscription Model With Monthly Payments

Apple is changing how App Store subscriptions work by introducing a new payment model that lets users commit to annual subscriptions without paying the full amount upfront.

The company has announced “monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment,” a new option for auto-renewable App Store subscriptions that allows users to pay in smaller monthly instalments while still signing up for a year-long plan.

What Is Changing?

Until now, most apps on the App Store typically offered two choices:

pay monthly at a higher recurring cost or pay annually upfront at a discounted rate

Apple’s new model sits somewhere in between. Users can now access discounted annual pricing while paying month by month instead of making a large one-time payment.

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So instead of paying ₹3,000 at once for a yearly subscription, a user might pay ₹250 monthly for 12 months. Which, unsurprisingly, sounds much easier for people to agree to. Humans do love turning big numbers into smaller emotionally manageable ones.

How the Commitment Works

The subscription still functions as a 12-month agreement. Users can cancel anytime, but cancellation only prevents the subscription from renewing after the committed payment period ends.

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That means you stop future renewals, but you still complete the remaining agreed monthly payments for the current year

Apple says users will be able to see completed payments, remaining payments, and renewal timelines directly inside their Apple Account settings.

The company will also send reminder emails and optional push notifications before renewals happen.

Why Apple Is Introducing This

The move benefits both developers and users.

For users, annual subscriptions become more affordable because there is no upfront payment barrier. For developers, it improves subscriber retention and creates more predictable long-term revenue.

In reality, this is Apple borrowing a strategy that gyms, streaming platforms, telecom operators, and basically every subscription business discovered years ago. People are more willing to commit to a year if the monthly amount feels small enough.

When It Will Roll Out

Apple says developers can already configure and test the new subscription type in App Store Connect and Xcode.