Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Gets a Big Festive Price Cut: Check Offers on Vijay Sales and Flipkart

India’s festive season has officially begun, and with it comes a flood of discounts on gadgets. Smartphones are the biggest attraction, and Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series is now available with a surprising price cut.

Both Flipkart and Vijay Sales are offering deals on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro, making them more affordable than usual. For many buyers who wait for this time of the year to upgrade, this is one of the best chances to grab Apple’s flagship at a lower price.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, known for its premium build, improved cameras, and powerful performance, usually sits at the higher end of the pricing spectrum. But festive discounts are helping it shed some of that “luxury-only” tag. The iPhone 16 Pro is also seeing reductions, giving buyers options across storage variants and budgets.

Vijay Sales is running special festive promotions, while Flipkart has clubbed its price cut with bank offers and exchange deals. This means buyers can stack savings, sometimes bringing the effective cost down by several thousand rupees.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB) was initially listed at Rs 1,84,900. Vijay Sales has dropped the price to Rs 1,72,500, a cut of Rs 12,400. On top of that, HSBC Bank credit card users can get another Rs 7,500 off through EMI plans. On Flipkart, the same model is listed at Rs 1,74,999, though availability is limited.

The iPhone 16 Pro (1TB) is down to Rs 1,58,000, compared to its earlier price of Rs 1,69,900 - a straight Rs 11,000 discount. Banks like HDFC, HSBC, and SBI are also offering extra savings for their cardholders.

For Apple fans, this is a tempting deal, especially since the iPhone 16 series is still relatively new to the market. Normally, price drops happen a year later when a new lineup arrives. But this time, buyers are already getting a chance to save big.

And with the iPhone 17 Pro series now also on sale in India, buyers have a choice to make. The iPhone 17 Pro brings Apple’s latest design tweaks and performance upgrades, but it also comes at a higher price. That makes the discounted iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max an even smarter buy for people who want top-end Apple features without spending extra.