India Pays a Premium: iPhone 17 Pro Priced Much Higher Than Major Markets

Apple’s pricing for its 2025 lineup is significantly higher than previous models, largely due to tariff regulations and the volatile economic landscape. However, the brunt of it appears to have been passed down to India, where the iPhone production has significantly grown over the past years. The flagship iPhone 17 Pro, which has been manufactured locally for the first time, costs much more in India than in other key markets.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 in India, representing a 12.5 per cent increase in the price of its predecessor. While a hike appears standard across markets, the Indian price carries a substantial premium over key markets like the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore, France, and Japan. For instance, the gap between iPhone 17 Pro’s India and US prices is nearly ₹38,000.

iPhone 17 Pro prices across the world

In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, which is roughly ₹89,600. Its price in Hong Kong is HK$9,399, which translates to roughly ₹1,06,500. Singapore’s buyers have to spend starting at S$1,749, which is approximately ₹1,20,000. In France, Apple sells the iPhone 17 Pro starting at €1,359, which is roughly ₹1,21,600. For the Japanese, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at JP¥ 1,79,800, approximately ₹1,02,500. In the UAE, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced starting at AED 4,699, which is roughly ₹1,05,700.

Why India pays more