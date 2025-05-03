Apple iPhone 16e Sees Major Discount, Price Drops to ₹ 53,999: Everything To Know About the Deal

iPhone lovers have a chance to buy select iPhones at a discounted price. Amazon , the leading e-commerce marketplace online is holding its Great Summer Sale during which the buyers have a chance to buy some of the popular phones at discounted rates including the iPhone 16e discount.

The iPhone 16e (128GB) is available at a special discount during Amazon sale. As part of the Great Summer Sale, the premium phone is being offered at Rs 53,999, down from its original price of Rs 59,900. That’s a straight 10% discount, making this a good deal for Apple fans and new buyers alike.

iPhone 16e specs



The iPhone 16e is Apple's first e-variant phone launched as an affordable phone with powerful capabilities. The phone is powered by the A18 chip, and packs in advanced AI capabilities through Apple Intelligence. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with up to 800 nits of brightness, a 48MP Fusion camera, and up to 26 hours of video playback - the longest battery life ever in a 6.1-inch iPhone.

Colour and Storage Options

While the Black variant has a larger fan following, the iPhone 16e is also available in White, priced the same at Rs 53,999. Other storage options include 256GB and 512GB, available at higher price points.



Amazon Offers and Bank Discounts