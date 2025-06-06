Apple iPhone 16e Selling at Rs 35,000: Here's How the Discount Works

Apple iPhones are pricey. They are costly than many of the Android phones that may offer you the same or at least comparable specs. There are several reasons why iPhones are priced a bit on the higher side. Some of the factors that contribute to this are the Apple’s image and ecosystem, use of premium materials, and more. Apple launched its iPhone 16 series in 2024, with the last phone in the series- iPhone 16e- debuting in February this year.

Apple iPhone 16e: Price and Specs

Apple launched the iPhone 16e in February this year. The company claims that the phone offers up to 6 hours longer in your day than iPhone 11, and up to 12 hours longer in your day than iPhone SE. It is the best battery life in an iPhone this size.

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and packs a 3nm based A18 chip inside. It features 48MP Fusion camera, a 4-core GPU, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It also includes Face ID, USB-C, a Dynamic Island, and offers up to 26 hours of video playback. The phone is powered by the Apple-designed modem C1.

Apple launched the iPhone 16e at Rs 59,999 for the 128GB base model, and this goes up to Rs 89,900 for the 512GB variant. However, here is a chance to buy the phone for as low as Rs 35,000. Here is how the discount works.

Apple iPhone 16e discount

Price can often play a deterrent factor when purchasing a phone. And if it is an iPhone, it's advisable to do your research first as to who is offering a better deal. If you want to buy an iPhone 16e at a reduced price, head to the e-commerce website Amazon.

Amazon is offering an 11 per cent discount on the iPhone 16e. This brings its selling price down from Rs 59,900 to Rs 53,600. Now, if you own an ICICI Bank Credit card, you can avail an instant discount of Rs 4000, changing the effective price to Rs 49,600.