OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Best phone under Rs 60,000 in 2025

OnePlus 13s Vs iPhone 16e: A new phone has entered the mid-range flagship smartphone competition. OnePlus has officially launched the 13s in India, which brings it in the same price bracket as Apple’s iPhone 16e, which has been the star of the show since its debut in February this year. Both phones are aimed at people who want high-end functionality without spending six figures, but they do so in quite different ways. Here is a side-by-side look at how they compare and who each is for.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Price and storage

OnePlus gives you more storage. The phone wins without even getting wet if you look at how much storage you get in return of your money. OnePlus 13s starts at Rs 54,999 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The most expensive 512GB model costs Rs 59,999. The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, starts at Rs 59,999 but only comes with 128 GB. Need 256GB? You are at Rs 69,999. What about 512GB? That's a lot of money again: Rs 89,900. If you store everything on your handset, such as games, 4K films, and ten years' worth of images, OnePlus clearly is a winner here.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Display

The OnePlus 13s has a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It also has a function for wet fingers and gloves. The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that is even smaller. This display is amazing for HDR and colour accuracy but is still limited to 60Hz, so it does not feel as smooth to operate. OnePlus makes gaming, rapid navigation, and video much smoother.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Performance and Software

The OnePlus 13s has Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor called "Elite" and LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, which offer fast and smooth operation. It has Android 15 and OxygenOS 15, which keeps things clean and quick with a little bit of style. The A18 chip of the iPhone 16e powers it. It has a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It also has Apple's C1 modem, which speeds up 5G and extends battery life. This means that you still get ultra-smooth, lag-free performance, even when the specs aren't as good. Hopefully, you will also get better long-term support.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: AI and Features

OnePlus 13s comes with a full "OnePlus AI" toolset that includes applications like AI Detail Boost, Reflection Eraser, VoiceScribe, and also a productivity tool called Mind Space. On the side of the phone, you also get a Plus Key that you may program. Apple still has system-wide AI in the form of Apple Intelligence, which includes photo search, intelligent emoji creation (Genmoji), and AI processing on devices that focuses on privacy. It is not right in front of you, yet it's everywhere. OnePlus is the more "AI-forward" of the two if you like flashy, hands-on AI technologies that you can see and use.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Camera

The OnePlus 13s has a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP point-and-shoot camera. The iPhone 16e has a 48MP main lens and a 12MP selfie camera, but it relies primarily on computational photography. Apple gets HDR, night magic-like performance, and colour accuracy right better than anyone else. Great pictures don't necessarily have the same range and sharpness.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Battery and Charging

OnePlus 13s comes with a bigger 5,850mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired (USB-C) charging. iPhone 16e has a smaller 4,005mAh battery, does USB-C and MagSafe wireless charging but not as fast wired. When it comes to stats and charging speed, OnePlus is better. Apple uses smart software to make batteries last longer, yet they still take longer to charge.

OnePlus 13s vs iPhone 16e: Extras

OnePlus tests all the normal Android features, like a fingerprint scanner on the screen, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and NavIC compatibility (GPS for India). Apple, on the other hand, provides Crash Detection, Emergency SOS over Satellite, Find My over Satellite, and Roadside Assistance. You probably won't need these things, but it's nice to have them just in case.