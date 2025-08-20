Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch Nears: Thinner Than Galaxy S25 Edge, Expected Specs, Features, and Price Revealed

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 series next month, and one phone that is demanding all the attention is the iPhone 17 Air. As a high-end, wafer-thin smartphone, the Air replaces the existing Plus model and promises to be one of the slimmest iPhones produced yet.

The iPhone 17 Air, going by most of the rumours around it, will be around 5.5mm thick, thinner even than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm). The thinnest iPhone to date was the iPhone 6, measuring 6.8mm. Apple is said to focus on design rather than specs to pitch the phone in the market. The phone could be 9.8mm thick at the camera bump, meaning a chunkier camera bump that stands out from the rest of the device.

The iPhone 17 Air could be equipped with a 6.6–6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen that supports 120Hz ProMotion for smoother visuals and scrolling. In the camera department, Apple is rumoured to use a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera for photography.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by the A19-series chip with Apple's speculated C1 in-house 5G modem. Storage will possibly be 256GB and 512GB, accompanied by 8GB of RAM. The battery size might be reduced to 2,800mAh, but efficiency savings from the LTPO screen and new chip should extend usage.

In terms of price, the estimates are that iPhone 17 Air may cost between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in India, putting it into premium territory. iPhone 17 Air has been in the rumours for a very long time, and with September approaching, we may get a chance to see it in reality soon.