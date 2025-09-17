Apple iPhone 17 Guide: Pro, Pro Max, or Air - Which Model Should You Buy?

The Apple iPhone 17 Series is officially here, and as always, Apple has not made it easy for buyers. This year, there are four phones at the centre of attention- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and the brand-new iPhone Air. Each one has its own appeal, but the real question for the Indian buyers is- which model makes sense for you? With pre-orders already live and sales starting September 19, here’s a simple guide to help you.

iPhone 17 - All-Rounder

Think of the iPhone 17 as the entry into Apple’s newest generation. Starting at Rs 82,900, it comes with a sleek 6.3-inch display, the new A19 chip, and a much brighter screen that hits up to 3000 nits outdoors. It’s also more durable with Ceramic Shield 2 glass and brings all the basics most people want: great battery life, smooth performance, and upgraded cameras.

For most users, this is the safe, balanced choice. It offers premium features without hitting the six-figure pricing.

iPhone Air: Apple’s Thin and Stylish Option

Apple is clearly betting big on the iPhone Air, its slimmest iPhone ever, at just 5.6mm thick. Starting at Rs 1,19,900, the Air is lighter than any Pro model and feels almost futuristic in hand. Despite its thin frame, it packs pro-level performance with the A19 Pro chip, a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a strong titanium body.

Where it really stands out is the design. It comes in four colours - space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue - and is aimed at those who care as much about how a phone feels as what it can do.

That said, thinness comes at a cost. The cameras are, but serious photographers will still find more flexibility in the Pro line.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The Powerhouses

If performance and cameras are your top priorities, the Pro series is where you should look. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max goes up to Rs 1,49,900 and beyond depending on storage.

Both models feature three 48MP cameras, the longest-ever optical zoom on an iPhone, and new pro-level video tools like ProRes RAW and Apple Log 2. They also use Apple’s new vapor chamber cooling system, which allows the powerful A19 Pro chip to sustain high performance without overheating - a big deal for gamers and content creators.

The Pro Max, in particular, has the largest display and the best battery life Apple has ever offered in an iPhone.

Which One Should You Buy?