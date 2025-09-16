Apple’s Official Deal on iPhone 17 Can Save You ₹5,000—Here’s How

Apple’s new iPhone 17 is grabbing attention for two reasons. The first pertains to the significant hardware improvements over the previous generation, such as a 120Hz ProMotion Display and an 18MP Centre Stage front camera. The second one is what nearly all of Apple’s devices are infamous for: their price. This time’s standard iPhone costs more than any of its previous counterparts. It starts at ₹82,900, but interested customers can redeem Apple’s official offer to save as much as ₹5,000.

The Apple Store Online is currently taking pre-orders for the iPhone 17 alongside all other new models. Pre-ordering essentially lets you skip the queue on the delivery day, which is September 19, and receive your preferred model on a priority basis. But you have to pay the full amount upfront. Multiple modes of payment mean you have flexibility, and if you choose to pay using a credit card from partner banks, you are eligible for a cashback of ₹5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 17.

When you use an ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express credit card, Apple Store will mark your transaction eligible for the cashback, which you can expect in the following days or weeks. The effective price of the iPhone 17 after the cashback will be ₹77,900, which is less than the launch price of the iPhone 16. You can sweeten the deal further if you choose to exchange an old smartphone. Preferably, an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 will get you a good value, adding to the total savings on the iPhone 17 purchase.