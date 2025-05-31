Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Video Leaked: This is How the Phone Looks

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max leak: Apple expects to take the wraps off its iPhone 17 series, which is the next generation of iPhones, in September of this year. We already know a lot, thanks to a regular stream of leaks, but there is still a lot we don't know. But the newest hands-on video that is going around online offered us one of the best looks at what could be the iPhone 17 Pro Max. From what we can make out from the video, this could be the thickest iPhone Apple has ever made.

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max leaves little to the imagination

The video, which was published on X (previously Twitter) by tipster @MajinBuOfficial, shows what looks like a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While dummy units are not real gadgets, they are used by tipsters or case makers to determine the approximate size of the real device before it goes official. Many times, they end up being extremely close to the final product, especially when they show up this late in the game.

Big camera module and chunkier design

The phone in the video is seen having a big camera module expanding horizontally, and the overall design also looks chunky. Three cameras can be seen on one side of the module, while the flashlight and LiDAR scanner are aligned on the other side. While this doesn’t reveal much about the phone’s innards, this subtle change in layout and the size of the phone could mean that Apple might be adding bigger sensors or making internal changes to the design for internal enhancements.

However, what sticks out is the phone’s thickness overall. The video suggests that the phone could be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. A prior leak supports this, saying that the upcoming model might be 8.725mm thick, which is thicker than the current flagship's 8.25mm.

Why extra weight?