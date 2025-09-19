Apple iPhone 17 Series Hits Indian Stores with Long Queues Seen Outside Saket and Bengaluru Stores: Price, Models and More

Apple iPhone 17 Series Hits Indian Stores: Long Queues Seen Outside Saket and Bengaluru Stores, Price, Models and More | Image: Apple

The iPhone 17 series finally went on sale in India today, September 19, 2025, and the excitement was clear outside Apple’s own stores. From Delhi to Bengaluru, hundreds of buyers lined up early in the morning, hoping to be among the first to walk out with Apple’s newest device.

At the Apple Saket store in Delhi, people started queuing long before sunrise. Similarly, a large crowd was seen thronging the Apple store in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall Of Asia.

"I have been buying iPhones for the last many years. This was a great experience. This is my first time in an Apple Store... I am very excited and now I am waiting for iPhone 18," one iPhone buyer told ANI.

A similar scene played out in Bengaluru, where Apple’s flagship store in the city centre attracted a long line of students, working professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Many were recording videos, eager to share their “day one” purchase on social media. The atmosphere felt more like a festival than a routine product sale.

Four Models on Sale

This year, Apple has launched four new models in India:

iPhone 17: The price starts at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model and goes up till Rs 1,02,900 for the 512GB

iPhone Air: Apple’s thinnest ever iPhone will set you at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1,39,900 for the 512GB and Rs 1,59,900 for the 1TB model.

iPhone 17 Pro: This will run your Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 1,54,900 for the 512GB. The 1TB model will cost you Rs 1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The 256 GB model is priced at Rs 1,49,900, 512GB model at Rs 1,69,900, 1TB model at Rs 1,89,900 and 2TB at Rs 2,29,900.

All four models are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune through Apple’s own retail stores. Those not willing to stand in long lines can order online, though many buyers today said the in-store experience was worth the wait.

Launch Offers

To soften the price, banks are offering cashback deals and no-cost EMI options. Apple’s trade-in program is also active, giving discounts to buyers who exchange older iPhones for the new series.