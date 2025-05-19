Apple iPhone 17 Series: Launch Timeline, Pricing Leaks, and First Look at iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Air Faces Backlash Even Before Any Official Announcement: Check Out the Reddit Reactions | Image: Image from Reddit

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is looking to be the company's biggest update in years. Expected to launch in September 2025, the new iPhone lineup is rumoured to include a revolutionary new model iPhone 17 Air, as well as upgrades to the current iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. With significant design overhauls, improved performance, and potential price changes, here's the breakdown on everything we have so far.

Expected Launch Timeline

Apple has a predictable release cycle, historically holding its iPhone release event in the second week of September. On the basis of trends, the announcement for the iPhone 17 series is likely on September 9-12, 2025, hopefully on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The conference will be streamed live on Apple's official website and its YouTube channel. It will probably be held at Apple Park, Cupertino, California, with pre-recorded sessions featuring detailed presentations from important Apple executives.

Pre-orders usually go live the Friday after the announcement, and shipments begin the following week. So, if the reveal happens on September 10, expect pre-orders by September 13 and the official release by September 20.

iPhone 17 Series Price Expectations

Apple is reportedly re-evaluating its pricing structure due to increased manufacturing and supply chain costs, along with a new materials strategy. Here's what insiders predict:

iPhone 17: Starting at Rs 89,900

iPhone 17 Air: Priced to begin around Rs 99,900

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected to cost around Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: May begin from Rs 1,64,900

The iPhone 17 Air is aimed at replacing the existing "Plus" model. Such a new pricing strategy would be more in line with the phone's ultra-slim profile and high-end materials, including titanium-aluminum alloy construction.

iPhone 17 Air – Thinnest iPhone yet

The most speculated model for this year is the iPhone 17 Air. From various reports, this is going to be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet, measuring around 5.5mm, without compromising on the big 6.6-inch screen.

Key Features: The iPhone 17 Air is said to be built out of a thin frame made of titanium-aluminium alloy. It is said to sport a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. A single 48MP Fusion camera may sit at the back, and a high-res 24MP selfie camera. The device could be fuelled by A19 Bionic with Apple's own first-generation 5G modem (code-named C1). The connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 7 support, eSIM only, and USB-C, while the battery technology used could be next-gen to facilitate extended life in a slimmer body.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max - Pro-Level Upgrades

The Pro series will maintain the lead in performance, photography, and construction quality. Key enhancements in the offing include:

Horizontal Camera Setup: Fundamental redesign with all cameras on the back in a horizontal row, similar to how we see in Pixel phones.

48MP Ultra-Wide Camera: Improved low-light capabilities and AI-driven editing tools

Processor: Apple A19 Pro chip with significant gains in GPU and neural processing

Display: Marginally thinner bezels and enhanced OLED brightness

Material: Aerospace-grade titanium will be back, potentially with new finishes