iPhone 17 Pro Leaks Reveal 7 Big Changes Coming to Apple’s Flagship

Apple’s next flagship iPhone series is expected to bring significant changes, including a brand-new Air model that would replace the iPhone Plus. While the iPhone 17 Air could grab the spotlight, the best features would be reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro. Here are seven big changes coming to Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A19 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to use Apple’s next-generation A19 Pro chip, bringing a faster performance and better power efficiency to Apple’s ultra-premium smartphones. The A19 Pro will be a spruced-up version of the A19 chip, which will likely power the standard iPhone models.

More RAM

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested the iPhone 17 Pro series will pack 12GB of RAM — a major jump from 8GB available on the iPhone 16 Pro series. According to the report, a higher RAM capacity would make room for future Apple Intelligence features, including an AI-infused Siri.

Improved cooling

As the Pro models are expected to be even faster and better at handling multitasking in 2025, Apple may equip them with improved cooling systems, including a larger vapour chamber with a graphite sheet.

Upgraded front camera

The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature an upgraded 24MP TrueDepth camera inside the Dynamic Island. Reports are rife that this camera could offer major photography improvements, including crisper photos and sharper details in selfies and videos.

In-house connectivity chips

Apple introduced its first in-house Wi-Fi chip, called C1, on the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17 Pro series will likely include a better version of this chip, developed by Apple. In addition to offering Wi-Fi connectivity, this chip could also support Bluetooth, offering better range with less power consumption.

New camera design

Multiple leaks and renders have pointed out that the iPhone 17 Pro duo will have a redesigned camera island, nearly identical to the Pixel’s camera visor. Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a “larger rectangular camera bump.” The cameras could also see some upgrades for better clarity and optical image stabilisation.

Aluminium design