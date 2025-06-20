Apple iPhone 18 Pro Might Ditch Notch Completely: Camera, Face ID to Go Under Display

Apple may finally be getting ready to launch an iPhone with a full screen- no notch, no Dynamic Island. Early rumours suggest that the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models may include Face ID sensors and even the front camera placed below the display.

In-display Face ID has been in rumours for a long time now. If these speculations turn out to be true then this would be one of the biggest modifications to iPhone in years.

What is changing?

Apple for years has been trying to make the front camera and Face ID combination smaller or less visible but technology has always gotten in the way. Now a tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media Weibo has said that Apple is exploring a new configuration that would hide all that circuitry under the screen resulting in an edge-to-edge expansive display.

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to have a 6.27-inch OLED display while the Pro Max could sport a 6.86-inches display. Apple LTPO screen technology could offer higher refresh rates and consume less power. There may also be a new display technology called HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area), a technology used by Samsung that uses high-precision lasers to cut through the display and place camera underneath.

Sounds good. But is it possible?

This is the hard part: it's one thing to hide a standard selfie camera under the screen, but it's a whole other thing to hide Apple's Face ID sensors. Apple's face unlock system is more complicated than Android's, which mostly employs a simple camera. It needs an IR camera, a dot projector, and a flood light, among other things. It may not be as easy as on Android.

Why now?