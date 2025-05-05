Apple iPhone 18 Series Launch Timeline Revised, to Debut in Two Phases in 2026: Report

Apple is planning to change the timeline of its iPhone launches. Maybe not this year, but reports suggest that iPhone 18 launch scheduled for 2018 will not be bunched up together. Meaning you won't see all the iPhones launching together. Instead it will debut in phases. The Cupertino boss is said to be working on a two-stage launch strategy in 2026. This change is intended to support the launch of Apple's first foldable iPhone and cope with a growing product portfolio.



According to a report from The Information, Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and a new "Air" model in September 2026, along with its first foldable iPhone. The regular iPhone 18, however, will likely be pushed back to spring 2027, coming out along with the iPhone 16e successor. This staggered rollout aims to simplify the production and take off the pressure from Apple's manufacturing partners.



The foldable iPhone is expected to have a book-like design, with a screen size of 5.7 inches when shut and almost 8 inches when opened. Apple's thinnest device at the moment is expected to have a thickness ranging between 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded and use Face ID technology.



Expect the iPhone 18 Pro variants to bring major hardware upgrades. They are said to be the first smartphones to feature a 2-nanometer A20 chipset, which has been co-developed with TSMC. The new-generation chip is said to deliver improved performance and power efficiency. But the cutting-edge technology will not come cheap, with production costs likely to rise by as much as 70%, meaning higher prices for the phone.



Aside from the new chipset, the iPhone 18 Pro will also have a variable aperture camera system where users can control the amount of light coming in for better image quality under different lighting conditions. This is a welcome change from the fixed-aperture systems found in older devices.



In addition, Pro models could have under-display Face ID technology, so there's negligible presence of visible camera cutouts and providing a cleaner and expansive display experience.