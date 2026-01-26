Apple Launches AirTag 2 With Louder Speaker, Better Range

Apple’s popular tracker, AirTag, now has a second-generation model, featuring an improved finding range and a louder speaker. The Apple AirTag 2 comes more than five years after the first model was announced, replacing it across markets, including India.

Apple AirTag 2 price in India

The AirTag 2 is priced at ₹3,790 for a single unit, while a pack of four units costs ₹12,900. It goes on sale later this week at Apple’s online and offline stores, with the free personalised engraving facility available only on Apple’s online store and Apple Store app.

Apple AirTag 2 features

Improved range: Apple has equipped the AirTag 2 with its second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, also found in the latest iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. With the help of Precision Finding in the Find My app, the AirTag 2 can be located from up to 50 per cent farther away than the first generation. Apple claims the new Bluetooth chip expands the range, without mentioning the specifics.

Louder speaker: One of the most common issues with the last generation was feeble speakers, making it difficult for users to locate their items. The AirTag 2 offers 50 per cent louder speakers than the previous generation, allowing users to hear the tracker from up to twice as far as before. When using Precision Finding, the tracker makes a “distinctive new chime,” making it easier to find misplaced items, such as keys buried deep in between couch cushions.

Better privacy: When AirTag became popular, users found various ways to misuse it, including surreptitious tracking of people by just dropping the tracker in their belongings. Apple has addressed that issue, saying the AirTag 2 is “exclusively for tracking objects, and not people or pets.” The company touts that its new tracker has a suite of industry-first protections against unwanted tracking, including cross-platform alerts and unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently. However, Apple has not explained its “industry-first” claim.