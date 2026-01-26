Apple Likely to Integrate Gemini-Powered Siri Into Core Apps

Apple Intelligence was announced last year, but it has not performed as the company expected. | Image: Apple

Apple’s next version of Siri, expected to be powered by Google’s Gemini AI, will be integrated deeply into the company’s ecosystem, providing additional features across the core apps. A new report talks about an alleged cohesive experience that Apple has prioritised as part of the imminent revamp to offer the chatbot in apps, such as Apple Music, Health, TV, Podcasts, and Safari.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple has deprioritised several projects to fast-track the development of Gemini-backed Siri, so it is ready for developers by the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year.

These projects include ‘World Knowledge Answers’, aimed at sprucing up the Safari to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-powered Atlas browser and Perplexity AI’s Comet. An AI-powered Safari would assess documents and data to cross-reference information from multiple sources for a given task. However, additional details about this project are unavailable.

Apple has also reportedly “returned to the drawing board” for AI Health features. In other words, the company, which recently rejigged the Apple Intelligence team to include Craig Federighi, has scaled back the plan to integrate AI features into the Health app, among others.

The deep integration of Gemini-backed Siri would allow for a single chatbot across apps, eliminating the need to develop individual chatbots for every app.

Gurman’s previous report suggested this version of Siri and Apple Intelligence will roll out as part of the iOS 27 update, but an exact timeline is unclear. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to release a slightly smarter Siri, powered by the company’s own large language model (LLM), as soon as next month with iOS 26.4.