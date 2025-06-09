Apple Launches iOS 26—Biggest Ever Redesign for Your iPhone

At the WWDC 2025, Apple finally announced iOS 26, bringing the biggest redesign to the iPhone software in years. At the core of this redesign is Liquid Glass, Apple's new design language, which brings translucency, more fluidity, and a combination of acrylic and aqua-inspired interface to the software. According to Apple, Liquid Glass is the base of the latest overhaul of all operating systems, so they all look harmonious and work in a way that could set the stage for Apple's future products.

The most important highlights of iOS 26 are the lock screen, app icons, and animations that make the iPhone experience more fluid. The cosmetic changes are system-level, so everything “becomes more intuitive.” For instance, while changing a lock screen wallpaper, the time on the screen quickly adapts to the new design by changing the font and colours — all seamlessly and without jitters. You can use spatial photos to bring some zest to your lock screen.

Another major change is coming to the Camera app, which now supports simultaneous video recording from both front and rear cameras — a feature Android phones have had for years. The new feature is aimed at creators, which Apple has recently begun to focus on as it pitches the iPhone as a creator-friendly device. Of course, the app also has a more streamlined look, making reaching tools easier with one hand. Apple has also revamped the Photos app, responding to the controversial redesign last year. The Photos app now categorises photos in the library and the collection separately.

Safari is also seeing a major facelift, with a new floating tab bar and edge-to-edge webpages. The Phone app has also undergone a redesign to feature favourite contacts right at the top of the screen, while the list now combines different details for a contact. For instance, the app will now show voicemail for a call right in the call log for that number. Apple has also introduced Call Screening, which answers calls on your behalf and stays there for you if you have been put on hold, like during calls to customer support.

Apple has also rebuilt the Messages app to focus on what is important to you. You will now see customised backgrounds, which let you use photos from your gallery or AI-generated images from Image Playground. You can now create polls in a group chat, and sometimes these polls are suggested by Apple Intelligence. You can also combine two emojis to create a new one using Genmoji.