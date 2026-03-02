Updated 2 March 2026 at 19:57 IST
Apple Launches iPhone 17e With A19 Chip, Prices It Higher Than iPhone 16e
The iPhone 17e has been launched at a higher starting price than its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.
- Tech News
- 1 min read
iPhone 17e comes with the same design as the iPhone 15. | Image: Apple
Apple on Monday launched iPhone 17e, its more affordable smartphone model that starts at a price of ₹64,900 with 256GB of storage, as it looks to defend its share in a fiercely competitive global handset market. The move comes as memory chip prices climb amid a global shortage, suggesting Apple is willing to absorb some component cost pressure to make its lowest-priced model more compelling.
Advertisement
Developing…
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 2 March 2026 at 19:57 IST