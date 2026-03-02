Lenovo Unveils Handheld Gaming Console With Foldable Screen at MWC 2026

Lenovo has expanded its gaming hardware ambitions with a new handheld console concept that features a foldable display. The Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept, showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026, is a new handheld that uses a foldable screen and supports detachable controllers for a more immersive gaming experience. While still a concept, the new device signals Lenovo’s attempt to merge portable gaming with flexible screen technology, a segment that has largely been dominated by fixed-screen handhelds so far.

What we know about the Legion Go Fold Concept

Lenovo's prototype handheld gaming console is built around a foldable screen that expands the display area while keeping the device pocketable. The concept resembles a standard handheld console when unfolded, complete with physical controls on both sides of the screen, but folds in the middle for portability. When folded, it is a 7.7-inch pOLED screen with controllers attached to its sides. However, when unfolded, the display increases the real estate, with the ability to support controllers on all four sides, so you can play both in vertical and horizontal orientations.

Other than its gaming pitch, Lenovo's new device can also double as a laptop, requiring you to replace the controllers with its dedicated folio case, featuring a stand, a built-in keyboard, and a trackpad. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, and a 48Whr battery. The foldable display uses a plastic-covered OLED panel with 2435x1712-pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The company has not confirmed whether the device will reach commercial production, but the design reflects a growing push among hardware makers to rethink gaming form factors. Traditional handheld consoles typically rely on rigid displays that limit how large the screen can be without increasing the overall size of the device.

By integrating a foldable panel, Lenovo appears to be addressing that constraint. The screen can remain compact during transport but expand during gameplay, potentially offering a larger viewing area without making the device bulky.

Foldable displays enter portable gaming

Foldable displays have largely been limited to smartphones and tablets so far. Lenovo’s concept suggests the technology could also reshape portable gaming hardware. Handheld gaming devices have gained momentum over the past few years with launches from companies such as Valve Corporation and ASUS, whose devices rely on fixed displays.

Lenovo’s move indicates manufacturers are now experimenting with foldable formats to differentiate products in a market that is quickly becoming crowded. If the device eventually reaches the market, it could mark the first serious attempt to bring foldable screens into handheld gaming, potentially redefining how portable consoles are designed.