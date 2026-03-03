Apple Launches MacBook Air With More Powerful M5 Chip, India Price Announced

Apple has updated the MacBook Air lineup with the M5 chip, keeping the 13-inch and 15-inch sizes while changing the base storage, wireless stack and some of the configuration limits. The new MacBook Air M5, the company says, also brings “expanded AI capabilities,” powered by macOS, even though a smarter Siri is still in the works.

Price

In India, the 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at ₹1,19,900, while the 15-inch model starts at ₹1,44,900. Both sizes will be sold in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Silver from Apple's official online and physical stores and third-party retailers. Pre-orders open March 4, with availability from March 11.

What’s new

The headline change is the move to Apple’s M5 chip, which Apple positions as a step up in CPU/GPU capability and on-device AI workloads under Apple Intelligence. The M5 debuted last year on the company's more powerful MacBook Pro, which has also received new M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. Apple has also doubled the starting storage to 512GB on both sizes, removed the 256GB base tier, and says the SSD is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation.

Wireless is another meaningful update: the MacBook Air now uses Apple’s N1 wireless chip, adding Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The port layout remains the same in practice: two Thunderbolt 4/USB‑C ports plus MagSafe charging, while Apple continues to support up to two external displays (when the lid is open) for users who build a desk setup around the Air.

Design and basics

Apple has not changed the industrial design, and the MacBook Air remains a fanless, thin aluminium laptop. It continues with a notched display and a 12MP Center Stage camera, along with the same general audio setup Apple has used on recent Air models.

The more consequential changes, then, are practical: the Air now starts at 512GB, gets Wi‑Fi 7, and pushes the baseline price higher in India than last year’s model—without changing what it looks like on the outside.