Apple Updates MacBook Pro With M5 Pro and M5 Max, Adds Faster Storage and Wi-Fi 7

Apple has refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, keeping the chassis broadly unchanged while updating performance, connectivity and baseline storage. The company says the new machines focus on CPU and GPU gains and “on-device AI” performance, but the more practical shifts are around input and output, storage and wireless. Apple is also continuing with features that have become standard on this generation of MacBook Pro: Liquid Retina XDR display options, a 12MP Center Stage camera, studio mics and a six-speaker system.

Price

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro is priced at ₹2,49,900, while the 16-inch M5 Pro is at ₹2,99,900. The higher-specced 14-inch M5 Max costs ₹3,99,900, while the top model with a 16-inch display and M5 Max chip will be available for ₹4,29,900. Pre-orders open March 4, with availability from March 11 from Apple Store Online, Apple Store app, physical Apple Stores, and third-party shopping platforms.

What’s new

The M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are the main update, and Apple says the laptops now support Wi‑Fi 7 via its N1 wireless chip. Apple also highlights Thunderbolt 5 support on these models, alongside the existing port mix that has defined recent MacBook Pro refreshes. The laptops continue to ship in space black and silver.

Storage, battery and the rest

Apple says SSD performance is improved, with “up to 2x faster SSD speeds,” and notes higher baseline storage. The company also mentions the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 now comes standard with 1TB of storage, which is a separate configuration from the Pro/Max chips. Apple continues to claim up to 24 hours of battery life, depending on model and workload.

Advertisement

For buyers, the decision remains familiar: M5 Pro for most developers and creators, and M5 Max if your work is GPU-heavy or you need more unified memory headroom, now paired with a cleaner, more future-proof wireless baseline.