Apple Launches 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' in India for Personalised Online Shopping Experience | Image: Apple

Apple has launched its ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ service in India, giving customers a new way to shop for Apple products online. This service lets users connect with a real Apple Store expert through a one-way video call to explore products, compare iPhone models, learn about trade-ins, financing, and more all from the comfort of home.

India is now the second country in the world to offer this service. Earlier this year, Apple also launched the Apple Store app in India.

“We’re excited to bring this experience to India,” said Karen Rasmussen, head of Apple Retail Online. “Whether someone lives in a big city or a small town, we want to make it easy for them to access our best products and services.”

How It Works:

- Visit apple.com/in/store

- Click to connect with a Specialist via secure video

- Get expert help on choosing products, comparing models, and exploring offers

- Service is available Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 7 pm IST

- Available in English, and works on both iOS and non-iOS devices

Apple Makes Shopping Simple

Whether online, in-store, or via the Apple Store app, customers can enjoy a personalised shopping journey. With expert advice, easy financing, and programs like ‘Today at Apple’, Apple continues to offer world-class support and service.