iOS 26 Public Beta Now Available: How to Download, Supported iPhones, and Top Features You Need to Know | Image: Apple

Apple has released the public beta of iOS 26, giving iPhone users an early look at what’s coming in the next big software update. This version introduces a bold new design, smarter AI features called Apple Intelligence and useful upgrades to apps like Messages, Phone, Maps and Music.

Who Can Download It

The new iOS 26 pubic beta can be downloaded by those who own iPhone 11 or newer models- iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 series, as well as the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later). iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are not compatible with iOS 26.

How to Download It

To sign up for it,

1. Sign in at [beta.apple.com](https://beta.apple.com)

2. Enroll your device

3. Go to Settings > General > Software Update

4. Turn on Beta Updates and download iOS 26

While the new update might sound exciting to many, it is important to note that such beta updates are not safe for your device. Apple recommends not installing the beta on your main phone. It might have bugs. It is advisable to back up your phone before updating.

What’s New in iOS 26

New Look and Feel: Apple has introduced a fresh design called Liquid Glass, with smooth, glass-like effects across your phone's screens and icons.

Apple Intelligence (AI): Live Translation in messages, FaceTime, and phone calls. You can also ask questions about what’s on your screen. Smarter suggestions for actions using AI.

Better Communication: The update brings Call Screening and Hold Assist in the Phone app. Messages now has Polls, custom chat backgrounds, Apple Cash transfers, typing indicators in group chats and filters for unknown senders.

App Improvements

Apple Music offers live translation, helping users better understand the lyrics, and with Lyrics Pronunciation, everyone can sing along, regardless of their language. AutoMix uses intelligence to transition from one song using time stretching and beat matching to seamlessly switch between songs.

Apple Maps can track and show places you've visited, like restaurants or shops, to help you remember them, all while keeping your data private and encrypted so even Apple can't see it. Your iPhone can also learn your usual routes, like to home or work, and give you smart updates on delays or better routes using on-device intelligence.