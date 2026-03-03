Apple Launches Studio Display XDR, A Spruced-Up Pro Display XDR Replacement Aimed at Creative Professionals

Apple has introduced Studio Display XDR, a new 27-inch monitor positioned above the Studio Display, a better-specced version of which has also been announced, and intended to replace the Pro Display XDR in Apple’s current lineup. The notable changes are mini‑LED backlighting, substantially higher brightness for HDR work, and an updated connectivity stack built around Thunderbolt 5.​

In India, Studio Display XDR starts at ₹3,99,900, according to Apple’s announcement. Buyers can choose standard glass or nano‑texture glass, and the display can be configured with a tilt‑ and height‑adjustable stand or a VESA mount option. The price will vary according to the preferred setup, going all the way up to ₹4,39,900. Apple says pre-orders begin March 4, with availability from March 11 from select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple's new Studio Display XDR uses a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with a 5120×2880 resolution. The key shift from the standard Studio Display is the mini‑LED backlight, which Apple says uses 2,304 local dimming zones to deliver higher contrast and reduce haloing/blooming in challenging scenes. Apple quotes up to 1,000 nits SDR brightness, 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Apple has kept the “monitor with a built-in conferencing kit” approach. Studio Display XDR includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, and Apple says it supports Desk View, which shows both the user and a top‑down view of the desk. It also includes a three‑microphone array with directional beamforming and a six‑speaker system with Spatial Audio support.

The other meaningful update is connectivity options. Apple says Studio Display XDR adds Thunderbolt 5, which increases bandwidth and improves the practicality of daisy‑chaining and running high‑speed accessories from the display. For many buyers, that matters as much as the panel, because it affects how cleanly a single cable can handle display, charging, and peripherals, especially on a MacBook-based desk setup.

Studio Display XDR is not a mass-market monitor, and Apple is not trying to make it one. The pitch, however, is narrower: a 5K panel tuned for HDR grading and high-contrast work, paired with better ports and the same built-in camera and audio stack Apple has been building into its displays.