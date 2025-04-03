Apple MacBook Air M2 Is Currently Down to Lowest Price Online

Apple updated its lightest laptop, MacBook Air last month, swapping the old M-series processor in it with a brand-new M4 chip for performance improvements. The launch of a new model also means the older MacBook Air will become cheaper. So, customers planning to buy an old MacBook Air model can consider the M2 variant, which is currently down to one of its lowest prices online.

Flipkart has listed the MacBook Air M2 at a price of less than ₹80,000, making it an appealing deal for MacBook buyers. Here is how the deal works:

Apple MacBook Air M2 deal on Flipkart

Instead of the original price of ₹99,900, the MacBook Air M2 is available for a discounted price of ₹75,990 on Flipkart, representing a discount of about 23 per cent. This is a 16GB/256GB model in Starlight colour that is selling at a discount. However, other colour models are selling at a slightly higher price.

Customers can maximise their savings by opting for a credit card to pay for the MacBook Air M2. For example, ICICI Bank card holders are eligible for ₹5,000 off the final cart price. That brings the price to ₹70,990.

Apple MacBook Air M2 specifications