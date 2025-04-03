Apple MacBook Air M2 Is Currently Down to Lowest Price Online

Updated April 3rd 2025, 21:40 IST
Apple updated its lightest laptop, MacBook Air last month, swapping the old M-series processor in it with a brand-new M4 chip for performance improvements. The launch of a new model also means the older MacBook Air will become cheaper. So, customers planning to buy an old MacBook Air model can consider the M2 variant, which is currently down to one of its lowest prices online.
Flipkart has listed the MacBook Air M2 at a price of less than ₹80,000, making it an appealing deal for MacBook buyers. Here is how the deal works:
Instead of the original price of ₹99,900, the MacBook Air M2 is available for a discounted price of ₹75,990 on Flipkart, representing a discount of about 23 per cent. This is a 16GB/256GB model in Starlight colour that is selling at a discount. However, other colour models are selling at a slightly higher price.
Customers can maximise their savings by opting for a credit card to pay for the MacBook Air M2. For example, ICICI Bank card holders are eligible for ₹5,000 off the final cart price. That brings the price to ₹70,990.
Launched in 2022, the MacBook Air M2 comes with a 13.6-inch LED-backlit IPS display. It has a native resolution of 2560x1664 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with an 8-core GPU. It also packs a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims the MacBook Air M2 can offer up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback and up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing. The MacBook Air M2 supports USB-C to MagSafe charging at up to 70W speed. The laptop comes with two Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports, Bluetooth 5.3, And Wi-Fi 6. It has 16GB of unified memory, configurable up to 24GB.
