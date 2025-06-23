Apple MacBook Air M4 13-Inch Down to Under ₹60,000 In This Deal: How It Works

Apple’s latest MacBook Air with an M4 chip is now available at the lowest price. Launched earlier this year, the 13-inch model is down to as low as ₹59,900 in a new deal on India iStore, Apple’s authorised premium reseller with outlets across India. As part of the deal, India iStore has listed a bank discount and an exchange bonus on the purchase of a new MacBook Air M4 13-inch model. This is how the deal works.

MacBook Air M4 13-inch deal

The MacBook Air M4 13-inch is originally priced at ₹99,900. The India iStore website lists multiple benefits, such as an instant cashback of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. However, there are conditions you must meet to bring down the cost of the MacBook Air M4 13-inch to ₹59,900.

First, the instant cashback applies to payments made using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Axis Bank credit card. The reseller says the cashback will be immediately credited to your credit card account. The effective price after this cashback will be ₹89,900.

Now comes the exchange part. While the ₹10,000 bonus is available over and above the actual trade-in value of an old laptop, the reseller has listed MacBook Air 2020 as an eligible model for maximum discounts. This model has an exchange value of ₹20,000, and with the ₹10,000 bonus, the total benefit on the MacBook Air 2020 will be ₹30,000. If the exchange model changes, the final benefit will change and will likely be lower than ₹30,000.